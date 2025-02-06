Reolink updates
Hello, I've been having display problems in the app for 3 days since I got the new Samsung S25 Ultra. When I turn the smartphone and want the landscape view, the image is moved downwards and the displayed camera image is then only half visible. If I turn the smartphone portrait again, the camera image is OK. It's not the camera's fault, it's definitely a software problem, because on an S24 Ultra with Android 14, it works as usual. The S25 Ultra has Android 15. The app was also reinstalled. But the problem remains. Sometimes, but rarely, the view in landscape format is OK.First Picture Portrait, perfectSecond Picture Landscape, bug
@forumspost_440211376681112 I am not an Android user but it could very well be a compatibility issue with the software on the new device. I recommend that you open a support ticket with Reolink Support. Include the description and photos as you have here.
