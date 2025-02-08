Reolink updates
I understand the camera is fairly new to line up which is why I am trying to be patient when it comes to issues pertaining to the camera. I’ve come on here in hopes to shed light on some current issues I’ve run into. I’ll just list them off:-Auto color balancing needs to be heavily retuned especially the HDR. The HDR needs better sensing as to when to turn off in Auto mode. And when HDR does decide to turn off it will not use the custom settings I have set for color mode. I currently have all Auto modes turned off but I would like to keep them on due to constant lighting changes around my home. -When Doorbell is pressed it does not always get tagged on recordings/playback which doesn’t allow me to filter just the ring presses. -If I answer the doorbell from my Alexa it will only record the visitors side of the conversation. -The integration with Alexa/Google Home is subpar. Barely usable. Camera doesn’t always pop up when called for. And you’ll be lucky if google home app shows the camera feed. Lastly as a suggestion, give us a scrub feature when watching recordings. Please.
@ram_799163019051222 I suggest you to submit your requests to support on support @ reolink.com. I am aware of the first two issues. Cannot comment on the Alexa part as I don't have it.
