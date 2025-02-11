Reolink updates
If you’re looking for a high-quality PoE camera that performs well both day and night, the CX820 offers a range of features designed to enhance your security setup.Here are some key features:Exceptional Night VisionThe Reolink CX820 provides 4K UHD resolution for clear, detailed footage, even in low light. The camera features a F1.0 aperture lens that captures 4x more light than typical F2.0 lenses. Combined with its 1/1.8” sensor, it ensures clear, vibrant footage even in low lighting conditions—without the need for additional spotlights.Advanced Detection TechnologyThe camera uses smart detection to differentiate between people, vehicles, and animals, minimizing false alarms. This means you’ll only be alerted to genuine threats, improving your monitoring efficiency.Smart Event DetectionFeatures like Virtual Fence Alerts, Zone Intrusion Alerts, and Zone Linger Alerts help you set up effective perimeter protection, allowing you to monitor specific areas of interest and get notified when something unusual happens.Easy Setup with PoEOne cable plugged-in and you are good to go. The camera supports various storage options, including microSD cards (up to 256GB), NVR HDDs, and FTP servers for continuous 24/7 recording.Check more details: https://reolink.club/CX820-COM2502
