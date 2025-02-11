Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have two cameras: the E1 Pro and the CX820. Both are connected to Hub 1. The E1 Pro has a PTZ icon, but the CX820 does not have it. Firmware version of the CX820: v3.2.0.4500_2501037854. Is there support for PTZ? Or another method to point the camera in the right direction?
@user_inktvis75_745316076404877 According to its specs no ptz.
I dont think the CX820 is a PTZ cam.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!