I bought a Doorbell battery in December & there is a fundamental flaw in it's operation. Reolink support don't appear to grasp the problemThe doorbell is promoted as being a doorbell that also monitors movement detection.However the two go hand in hand and cannot be separated, which for me & many others renders the motion detection useless. The doorbell can chime the home hub when it's pressed. It can optionally also send an alarm to the home hub when movement is detected, but they both lie on the same schedule. You can't for example have the doorbell chime the home hub when the doorbell is pressed 24 hours by 7 days, but only have motion detection alarm set at night time.Anybody that has a doorbell will want it to chime 24 by 7, but you don't necessarily want a movement detection alarm 24 by 7. For example we have children playing in the front near the door and someone doing the gardening in the same area during the day so we certainly don't want the movement detection alarm on during the day (It would go off non stop).But since there's only one doorbell chime to homehub schedule I have no option but to turn off motion detection all together. Quite ridiculousThe above applies to the Doorbell chime to home hub but it equally applies to Doorbell push notifications as well. Again, only on1 schedule covering both doorbell 'press' & doorbell movement notification. Which means I have no option but to not get ANY notifications (press or motion detection) during daylight hours.All of this would be easily solved by having a separate schedule in Doorbell - Chime - 'home hub ring'. One schedule for 'Visitor ringtone' (press) and one schedule for 'Alarm ringtone' (motion detection). And in the same way by having a separate schedule in Doorbell - Push Notifications. One schedule for Visitor ring press & one schedule for movement detection.Reolink support, when will this be fixed?
@user_901203979997352_901203979997352 agreed, ring and motion notifications should have separate schedules for both Home Hub alerting as well as push notifications. While this won't help for push notifications, you can get a Reolink Chime that can serve as your 24/7 'ring' sound and then set the schedule based on monition events for the Home Hub. However, this only works if Reolink has updated the battery doorbell firmware to support simultaneous connections to a chime and a Home Hub. Currently (unless FW has been released) the battery doorbell can only connect to a chime -OR- to a Home Hub, not both.EDIT: I removed your post from the Wish List as it comes across looking like a duplicate to this post. If you'd like a Wish List post, please post a new one that is simplified and direct with what you are asking for and then cross-reference to this post for more information. This will help avoid cluttering Wish List posts with community help responses. Thank you.
@chopstix I already have a chime & yes I've updated the firmware that allows for Chime & Home hub co existence. This does not solve the problem that I've documented. The home Hub is downstairs & the chime is upstairs. The chime cannot be heard downstairs & the home hub cannot be heard upstairs. Based on Reolink's advertising material a home hub & chime should suffice which is why I bought them. But until separate schedules are added it does not suffice.
