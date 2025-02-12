Reolink updates
The Reolink CX410C offers a reliable and efficient solution for your security needs, with features designed for optimal performance in both well-lit and low-light conditions.Key Features:Enhanced Low-Light PerformanceThe F1.0 large aperture on the CX410C allows 4x more light than traditional F2.0 lenses, improving visibility in low-light environments. This means clearer and brighter images, even at night, while maintaining color accuracy and detail.IR Night Vision + Smart SpotlightWith IR LEDs, the camera provides clear black-and-white images in total darkness without needing the spotlight. This mode ensures discreet monitoring without bright lights in areas where you prefer minimal illumination. When motion is detected—whether it’s a person, vehicle, or pet—the camera’s spotlight automatically turns on to provide effective deterrence. Customizable AlertsThe CX410C features a customizable siren and spotlight settings, so you can adjust when they trigger based on your preferences. Whether you want to monitor specific times or conditions, the system adapts to your requirements.PoE for Easy SetupThe CX410C uses Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, allowing for a simple plug-and-play setup with a single cable for both power and data. It’s designed for a smooth, hassle-free installation process.Check more details: https://reolink.club/CX410C-2502COM
