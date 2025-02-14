Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Good day,I am getting crazy with my wifi video doorbell. The doorbell keeps disconnecting from my network when connected to wifi or to lan. Doesn't make any difference.It was in the first place configured and connected only to wifi. Then i found out the disconnections. What could be the problem? Maybe the distance to one of the three (wired)satellites in my Netgear Orbi wifi Network. So i disconnect one of them and put it a couple of centimeters from the doorbell. Satellite is still wired. The doorbell keeps disconnecting from the network. On the back of the satellites there are 4 ethernet ports so the idea was to connect the doorbell directly to one of the the ethernet ports of the satellite instead of wiifi. So said, so done. The doorbell keeps disconnecting from the network. It's so crazy that i can hardly believe it. 1.5 Meters above the doorbell there is a Reolink E1 Outdoor cam connected to the same Orbi Mesh system. It never disconnects from the network while his AP which is further away then the couple of cm. as the doorbell does.IMHO i have done everything i could to get this solved but i am out of options. I made a ticket at Reolink support and the send me a new one. Unfortunately it didn't helped. It is not a disconnect in a hour or so but sometimes several times in a minute. It drives me nuts. Maybe there is someone here with a good tipThanks in advanceGreetz, Paul
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!