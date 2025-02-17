Reolink updates
My Reolink Application (Version 4.52.0.13) installed on iPhone (13 Pro) started to “play-up”: failing to connect, not responding when trying to do setting adjustment (IN or OUT – with Recording and Email notification).NVR used is RLN – 410 (Hw No N7MB01, Fw v3.3.0.282_23103128), system works well when NVR is connected directly to monitor, also Application installed on laptop (Windows 11) works fine.iPhone Application where I do settings “is dead”, deleting application and reinstalling did not help either.Any good advice from experts?
@marian-siczek_715086104985814 what version iOS? I am running the same version app on the same phone (13 Pro) iOS 18.3. Zero issues however I use a Home Hub Pro, not the RLN. I am scheduled to get iOS 18.3.1 this evening but not sure if that's your issue.
