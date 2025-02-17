Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
Hey everyone! Exciting news for battery doorbell users! In our latest app update, we’ve introduced a free rich notification plan specifically for our battery-powered doorbells (please note, this feature is not supported when connected to NVR or Home Hub).With this new feature, users can now enable image push notifications directly in the app. Simply log in to your Reolink account, enable rich notification, and subscribe to the free plan, and you can start receiving up to 25 image push notifications per day. This means you’ll get more detailed alerts, with images, of anyone at your door—no more relying on text-only alerts!Key Features:
This addition makes it easier for users who want to see a clear visual of the person at their door without having to invest in extra equipment or complex setups. It's a simple way to boost your doorbell’s functionality and make home security even more efficient.Make sure to update your app and take advantage of this new feature today! And we look forward to your feedback! Learn more: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/10883740871833/
