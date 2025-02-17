Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: "camera already exists" when adding to clientUnfortunately this problem still exists as nobody at Reolink takes care on that kind of bug in their client software:
When can we expect any solution on the Windows client software?
@janser-dienstleistungen-gmbh_257000373518575 I am unable to reproduce this issue on client v8.17.6 on Windows 11. Are you certain that you manually deleted the camera from the app prior to adding the new camera that received the same DHCP address as the previous camera?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!