Wishlist:Wi-Fi PTZ (ColorX Night Vision) Camera with Floodlights that is hardwired into a normal US Line Voltage (110-120V) outlet.Then life would be so much better.
I agree with you. I replaced my Ring doorbell when it died with a Reolink WiFi version, and it's much better (and cheaper) than the Ring. I have a Ring WiFi 110-120-V soffit mounted spotlight that's getting old and will probably also die soon. Paying subscription fees to Ring is getting old, and I'd love to be able to purchase a Reolink version so I can record locally. An awful lot of new homes have soffit mounted outdoor spotlights that could easily replaced with a WiFi spotlight camera. I would think this could become a big market for Reolink, so I'm not sure why they haven't introduced something like this.
