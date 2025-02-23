Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
4K 8MP Wireless Pan & Tilt Long Lasting Solar/Battery Camera with Spotlights how far will the signal reach
@gailsmule_905391527133360 there are so very man many factors that dictate how far a Wi-Fi signal will reach. In the absolute most ideal conditions, 2.4G Wi-Fi will reach maybe 300 feet. Add walls and environmental RF interference, that number begins to drop considerably. Bump to 5GHz, it drops even more so.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!