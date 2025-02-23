Reolink updates
I just updated my NVR to the latest firmware, v3.5.1.368_25010352, as I'd heard that HyBridge mode had been introduced to allow use of smart home features.After updating, the feature wasn't there and I was disappointed to learn that it hadn't been added to N3MB01 hardware versions, only N7MB01.Does Reolink plan to add Hybridge mode to other versions, specifically N3MB01?It would be really useful to be able to use the system with smart home features as almost everything else is integrated with smart home these days.
@oakmont_633419891937300 HyBridge removes the Reolink private LAN (172.16.25.x) and bridges the NVR's camera ports to the NVR's single LAN port so that the NVR and all the cameras can be on your home network segment.For NVR's without HyBridge, the same result can be accomplished by connecting the cameras directly to your home's router/PoE/Wi-Fi switch, not to the NVR's camera ports. You will have to factory reset all your cameras and set them up as standalone. Then, you can add each camera to your home's automation. Once all that is done, you can use the Reolink app to add them to the NVR.
@chopstix thank you for the fast reply.I had read in the guide that it is possible to setup smart home via a separate POE switch which is good to know.HyBridge seems to be a neater setup, requires less work (resetting cams etc) and saves purchasing additional hardware.So I wanted to first check if Reolink plan to bring HyBridge to the N3MB01?
