I'm having such a bad experience for the past year using riolink 50 percent of the time it Doesn't work, it's always saying disconnected. The dollar panel is facing south like it says in the book and also gets plenty of sunlight with nothing in the way and yet my system never gets to 100 prevent usually goes up to 60 percent then stays to drain. Any help would be greatly appreciated before they go in the dumpster.
@sams-sealcoat-and-striping-llc_757408999772347 do they reconnect when you click on them? If so, that is normal for solar batter cameras as they go into a standby mode when there is no activity. As for solar power performance, the panels should face the direction of the sun (might be south, might not be based on where you live). Are you using 3W or 6W panels? 3W panels won't keep your cameras fully charged if you have a lot of activity. Also temperature is a factor... these cameras will not charge when it is cold out. Mine stops charging around 35F or colder. This is not a Reolink issue, rather batteries in general.
@sams-sealcoat-and-striping-llc_757408999772347Well there is a reason for placing Solar Panels in northern hemisphere towards the true south (and in the southern, true north). Usually this is the best direction because solar panels will receive direct light throughout the day. There are a number of factors influencing the charging of batteries amongst of which is temperature. Batteries stops charging when the temperature is below 0 C. I will not delve in the chemistry....Moreover if the camera is in high traffic zone then the solar panel current output may not be enough to charge it. You may say, well I will install a higher wattage solar panel. This won't solve your issue as the charging current is limited by the circuit on board of the camera. The solution would be, if possible, to replace the battery cameras with plug in models (POE or plug in). Battery cams are better than having nothing but for optimal security one opts for POE. No disconnection, 24x7 recording, immediate log on, etc.If I am correct you seem to have a 4G cam and a battery cam. In case of the 4G ensure you have good 4G signal with upload speed of at least 12Mbps. And when using your smartphone ensure your download speed is at least 12Mbps. On 3G you shall experience issues as the bandwidth is much lower. For the WIFI cameras ensure that the signal is strong and the upload speed at the camera location is at least 12 Mbps. You may install ookla from playstore and check it out. If your camera is connected to 5G then try to connect to 2.4G band. This has lower wavelength and subsequently longer range.
