Thinking about setting up a security system with the Home Hub Pro? Here’s a quick guide to help you get started, along with some useful tips to optimize your setup. Plus, we’d love to hear how you’ve set up your system and any tricks you’ve learned along the way!Step-by-Step Setup:Unbox and Connect Your Home Hub ProStart by connecting your Home Hub Pro to your router using an Ethernet cable. Make sure it's powered on and connected to your network. You'll be able to manage everything from this centralized device!Add Your CamerasThe Home Hub Pro supports up to 24 cameras. You can add Reolink PoE cameras, Plug-in Wi-Fi cameras, and most recently released battery Wi-Fi cameras (except 2MP battery and 4G models). For best results, ensure your cameras are placed strategically—entry points, driveways, backyards, etc.Configure Your StorageThe Home Hub Pro comes with 2TB of local storage, expandable up to 16TB. This means you can store a lot of footage without any recurring costs. You can even set up motion detection recording for optimizing storage use.Wi-Fi 6 SetupIf you’re using Wi-Fi cameras, pair them with your Home Hub Pro to enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity*, which offers faster speeds and better coverage—up to 1000 square meters! This ensures smooth, lag-free video streaming even for larger properties.* WiFi 6 supported cameras onlyTips for a Seamless Setup:
We'd love to hear your experiences! How did you set up your Home Hub Pro and home security system? Got any tips, tricks, or recommendations for first-time users?
@reolink-oskar It's really plug and play. However, we would like to see more features added to the HHP. I already provided my feedback to your senior support.
