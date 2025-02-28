Reolink updates
Hello, I'm using a NVR RLN16-410 with 8 cameras RLC-811-A, I am honestly surprised by how well the system is working. I have set a shortcut on the reolink android app to switch OFF push notifications and alarm siren sound on the cameras for when I'm entering the property.The push notifications are correctly switched off, but the cameras keep sounding with alarm siren sound every time I'm passing in front of them. Do someone know what could be the reason why the shortcut is correctly overriding the push notification program but not the alarm siren on the cameras? They keep on sounding following their program and are not switche off by the shortcut. Thank you
@davideotto Are you controlling the NVR or the cameras individually with the shortcut?I think individual cameras can control the siren with a shortcut. However, through the NVR, only the buzzer can be controlled. Personally this doesn't make sense.
@joseph_1979 In the "shortcut" menu (which is opened when I click on "add" in the main view) I can select only the NVR, so I guess that I am controlling the NVR. I have the following need: I go to this property in random times and days, so I need the alarm siren and push notifications to be always on, except when I enter the property, which is the moment I need both to be OFF. With the shortcut I can press a button and turn push notifications OFF (and they are actually off), but the siren on cameras keeps sounding whenever I pass below them even if in the shortcut edit I select to have the siren sound OFF.It looks like the shortcut can override the push notification program, but not the siren alarm sound program on each camera.
