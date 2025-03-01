Reolink updates
Hi, I've been testing Home Hub Pro for about two weeks now and there are some shortcomings/bugs that I'd like to point out to the Reolink team.This exposure will be a bit long, but I would like to have official and exhaustive feedback on what will be fixed and implemented in future updates, both on the camera side and on the Home Hub Pro side.I will divide this post into points:
1) Request for functions and implementations1.1 - Scenes cannot be set up in the Windows client. It would be useful to be able to have this option on desktop as well, are you planning to implement it?1.2 - Still with regard to the scenes, will the possibility of having an automatic scheduling be implemented? Example: scene X is activated from 8 pm to 7 am, scene Y is activated from 7 am to 1 pm, and so on.1.3 - It would be useful to be able to turn on all the LEDs/lights of the cameras with a single click (it could be called a light/LED scene) or set a schedule to turn them on only at certain times (e.g. from 19:00 to 22:00). Perhaps this implementation is difficult because for some models it is already possible to set an on/off time, while for others it is not.1.4 - When one of the cameras detects motion sounds the alarm of the camera and home hub pro, perhaps it would be interesting to add the option to sound all the alarms at the same time of all the cameras, as well as to have all the leds/lights of all the cameras turn on at the same time.Home hub has a sirence that sounds at 120 db, this is fine for an apartment in an apartment building, but not in a detached house. So the combined sound of all indoor and outdoor devices could be a great solution, unless you plan to release an external Reolink PoE siren to connect to the outside of the house and connect to home hubs.1.5 - Are you planning to release an external PoE siren? Are there sirens compatible with other machines that can be integrated into the home hub without going through the Home assistant?It makes no sense to have Home Hub Pro, if then the basic parameters (such as alarm and LED spotlight) I have to choose them on the individual cameras.2) Bugs/Errors2.1 - If you set the post-motion recording to 1 minute in the single camera, then in the home hub recording the recording always has a shorter duration.2.2 - Once the cameras are connected to Home Hub Pro the cameras are no longer visible individually (users are deleted), this causes the following problems:
3) Request for explanations3.1 - Home hub allows an internal home saving on its HDD and sending data via FTP, but what if I want a double storage system also saving data on a nas in case of failure or shutdown of the Home Hub pro? That is, is the video stream of the cameras intercepted only by Home Hub or can it be routed to other devices such as Nas?Thanks in advance to those who will be able to answer me and good video surveillance to all.
@ale I suggest you that you open a ticket with support as you will not receive concrete answers from here. We are volunteers supporting members based on our technical skills and experience. Most of your requests have to be answered by a Reolink technical person.Hereunder please find my personal comments to your requests.1.1. It seems that Reolink are more focused on the Android and IoS applications rather than the Windows/Mac clients. These clients haven't been upgraded for quite some time. I suggested that any changes or addition should be synchronised across all platforms.1.2 I have requested scheduling and status for shortcuts (and other features) for a long time now. This is quite desirable as we tend to forget and we are dealing with security. 1.3/1.4 I have asked to add IFTTT/matter/MQTT on HHP. In this way we will be in a better position to control the other entities connected to the HHP. I am performing some automation through HA which is quite good. 1.5 I have asked for this too. However, I added the inclusion of a SIP client which shall call a number of MSISDNs/Fixed Nos. If it is difficult to offer a SIP server then just add the SIP client and let the customer selects an IMS operator to register with. If these two entities are added then we can remove the alarm panels. So here Reolink will enter the alarm panel market too.2.1. Yes I noticed that but I didn't report. I asked for more rigorous testing before being available to the customers. 2.2 I have requested a similar scenario of the NVR where the cameras can also be accessed directly (assuming they are connected through a switch or hybrid switch). Moreover I have asked for files synchronisation if the HHP loses power and the camera is still recording (eg battery). Currently the new files in SD are not uploaded to the HPP. And there is no indication that the HPP had lost power. 3.1 This will be available when the cameras can also be accessed directly. Here you shall enable the FTP in the camera. I asked for the Windows client to have the possibility to view files which have been ftped to an ftp server. I also suggested the addition of 3 digits (or characters) in the filename to denote which objects have been detected. Uh we suggest a lot and a lot. If the software is open source we already added most of these features :).
