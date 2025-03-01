Reolink updates
On the mobile app, I can't paint to the edge of the screen. On the Windows client, the paint brush pointer does not paint where you click, and requires click+drag to start painting instead of painting a single square where a click takes place. In addition, the right mouse button does not delete which is annoying because I have to switch between brush and eraser to fix a mistake, and mistakes are easy to make because the paint brush doesn't paint where it points. First day using Reolink, I'm really unimpressed.
@mannyf_917625001046227 agreed. The lack of a simple click to paint is frustrating. The click-and-drag is not always feasible. As with all of these systems, they have their pros and cons. You just have to determine if Reolink has the features that are most important to you. I have plenty of friends with other brands and they each have their own challenges. Give it a chance.
@mannyf_917625001046227 I am using the Android client and can paint till the border and save it.You need time to adapt in everything. One essential factor is patience.
That feature just sucks bro. If you want proper zone detection you need to go with higher end brands like Hikvision/Dahua, Axis, etc.Reolink just doesn't have a proper zone detection edition. It's just useless.
@brodie You get what you pay for. If you buy fine clothes you buy Paul & Shark, Hugo Boss, etc.
