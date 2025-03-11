Reolink updates
I'm not sure what is wrong but prior to a recent firmware my battery doorbell was set to record 15 seconds of video once the doorbell has been pressed, and it was always 15 seconds long, now since the recent update it records for at least 1 minute or longer, even though it's still set to 15 seconds. I'm not sure if this power plan option was there before, this was set to high performance mode, so it might be new, so as I turn off pir anyway as I only record once the doorbell is pressed this changed the power plan to custom.If I set it to balanced mode it turns the pir back on, so I put it back to custom.From new the battery lasted nearly 4 months before asking for a charge, now with this issue it's going be a lot less.Why would it be recording for so long now?
@corky_737880191164642 Because the object stays longer in front of the camera. I charge mine every two months with an average daily usage of 10 min.
@joseph_1979 I can’t reply for some reason ?
