At Reolink, we know that durability is just as important as performance when it comes to security cameras. Whether you’re installing a camera outdoors or in challenging environments, understanding IP (Ingress Protection) ratings can help you pick the right camera for your needs. Let’s break down what these ratings mean and how they ensure your Reolink camera stands up to the elements!What’s an IP Rating?IP ratings are international standards that classify how well a device resists dust and water. The rating has two digits:
Reolink Cameras’ IP Ratings ExplainedOur cameras come with IP64, IP65, IP66, or IP67 ratings. Here’s what each means for you:
No matter the rating, all Reolink cameras are built to be 100% dustproof (thanks to that “6” in the first digit!).The table below shows what each digit or part of the IP rating represents.How to Check Your Camera’s IP RatingNot sure about your camera’s IP rating? Here’s how to find out:Method 1: Use the Reolink Website Search Bar
Method 2: Visit the Product Page DirectlyHead to your camera’s product page on our website and look for the IP rating under the “Spec” tab.Why It MattersChoosing the right IP rating ensures your camera performs reliably, whether it’s facing a summer thunderstorm, winter snowfall, or dusty environments. With Reolink, you’re not just getting crisp video quality—you’re getting peace of mind.Got questions about IP ratings or need help choosing a camera? Drop a comment below or visit our support page.
@reolink-oskar Just to add a note: Some people have complained of condensation. Well, a camera that has power will generate a small amount of heat. The cold air outside versus the slightly temperature of the camera will create condensation on the inside of the lens. The colder and the more humid the climate, the longer this effect will last. Normally this shall disappear after a day or two.
