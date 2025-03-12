Reolink updates
I have 7 reolink cameras. I use the app on wimdows 10 desk top computer and my android phone, all works great.I bought a new lap top with windows 11, installed your app on laptop. I can't connect to cameras. App doesn't have a sigh in screen.
I have a similar issue but a little different. my Android phone app works fine. I've reset all my cameras and assigned a new password a couple weeks ago. all working well now. I installed the client to my windows 11 laptop and it recognizes all four of my cameras; however, it keeps telling me that my password is wrong although I know it's the same one I used when I set up my Android. if I have to reset all my cameras again then I'll run into the same problem on my Android phone. has anyone else dealt with this?
@gadgetboyatl_388031957971170 Never mind I found an answer to this issue for me within this thread here is the linkcommunity.reolink.com/post/24938
