B340 FirmwareHello,I just got a Solar B340 Camera to watch a bird feeder for my wife. I am trying to locate the latest firmware for it. I cannot find it on Reolink a firmware page. I have it connected to my wifi and added to the app. The app says it’s up to date. I then added it to my NVR and it says firmware is out of date and needs to update. I hit the update button and it says it’s the latest firmware?
@issom you need to contact support to push you the firmware.
THANK YOU REOLINK TEAM ISSUE HAS BEEN FIXED
