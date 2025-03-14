Reolink updates
Ability to sort doorbells including with other cameras. This must have feature already exists on the NVR. Please update the Android app.
@gene-vigelis_483550958342399 you can sort on the iOS app. No option like this on the Android? Here you can hold and drag to rearrange.
@gene-vigelis_483550958342399 It's available on Android. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026209593-How-to-Adjust-Reolink-Device-Order/#:~:text=Launch%20Reolink%20App%20and%20go,to%20rearrange%20the%20device%20order.
