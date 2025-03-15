Reolink updates
As there is no battery firmware change log listed, here is the current Argos 4 Pro firmware note/changelog for v3.0.0.4322_24112111This firmware version does not introduce any significant new features but includes RED certification compliance.Additionally, it optimizes network connectivity for improved stability and performance. While there are no major functional changes, you may notice enhanced reliability in certain network environments.Not a big change list but may be helpful for anyone updating to this version.
@big_ted I do have the Argus 4 Pro and already observed connection instability. I am on a previous fw and will ask for this newer fw to check it out. But why we have to ask support for new firmware for battery cams? Have been complaining for years now.
@joseph_1979 One of my other Argus 4 Pro cams auto updated, otherwise had no idea of the newer version. Support even told me already had the latest. I pushed back and said I had a newer version on another cam and after escalation, they agreed there was infact a newer version. Seems like front line support quality has gone down a bit now.
