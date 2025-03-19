Reolink updates
If you’re experiencing issues with your Reolink Home Hub or Home Hub Pro or need to reconfigure it for a fresh setup, a quick reset might be just what you need! Here’s a simple guide to help you reset your device and get it back up and running smoothly.Step 1: Power On Your Home HubFirst, ensure your Home Hub is powered on by plugging in the power adapter. Locate the reset hole—it’s positioned just below the Power Input port on the device.Step 2: Press and Hold the Reset Button
The reset is now complete!Step 3: Set Up Your Home Hub via the Reolink App
That’s it! Your Home Hub/Home Hub Pro is now reset and ready to use. If you run into any issues or have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to our 24/7 Support Team at support.reolink.com. We’re here to help!
@reolink-oskar How about implementing a log file and when we have issues we submit to support. In this way it would be easy for Reolink to solve problems. This is what I did when used to write applications for customers. Reset is the last resort.
