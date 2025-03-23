Reolink updates
There is an older post - Nov-2024 - about this issue with no replies. When I went to reply to that one it was suggested "it is old do you want to start a new topic" so here it is.macOS 15.3.2, Reolink application v8.17.8. But this issue is many versions old.Even on a fresh install of macOS and a new copy of Reolink this crash creeps in quickly.Most of the time when I QUIT Reolink I get the window "Reolink quit unexpectedly" with the 3 buttons to reopen, report... or Ignore.I've replaced the application with the same result.Maybe a corrupted preference but I don't want to trash the entire Reolink folder in "Application Support" as I have 14 cameras configured.Can someone help - which preference file might I try deleting? Etc.thx
@qb_6723597436 I dont use Mac, but maybe try turning off the hardware decoding. This used to fix a lot of crashes/ blank screens
