Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am running the latest Windows client (v8.18.10). I am trying to determine firmware versions for all my cameras so I can determine whether I need to update the firmware. I can't find anywhere where I can view my current camera firmware version. All the online videos and even the email support from Reolink references old menu items which no longer appear to exist. I can view the firmware version of my NVR itself and use the online update option to update that. But the cameras only have a "browse" option to update the firmware and there is nowhere where I can even view the current installed firmware version for any of my cameras. Can someone please point me to where I can view the current installed firmware version of my cameras, and is the only way to update by Browsing to a locally-downloaded firmware file (no online update)?
@gahoak_900061514571953 I am running the same version. Expand the device list of camera on the left side pane. Click the setting cog for the camera you wish to check firmware then click Info.
@chopstix Hide your UID. I deleted the photo.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!