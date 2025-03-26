Reolink updates
I currently have an Argus 2 camera and I'm using an ISP which uses static IP. Recently newer providers have rolled out higher speed full fibre services around here but they all seem to be dynamic IP (or they offer static but for a stupid extra price). I've heard of issues accessing DVR based cameras with a dymanic IP from outside of your local network. Is this also the case with the non DVR based ones?
@user_884734665736402_884734665736402 There should be no issues using the Reolink app to access your DVR/cameras that are behind a dynamic IP since remote access is via the Reolink cloud servers. If you are not planning on using the Reolink app, sure, it is a bit more complex to use a dynamic IP.
@user_884734665736402_884734665736402 Just enable UID and you can connect from anywhere provided you have ample upload speed from your router (min 12Mbps).
