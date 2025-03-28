Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I am a professional installer of CCTV cameras. I am really happy with the reolink camera quality. But, yes there is a but: the need for the junction box is really annoying. So, please find a solution for us to avoid it. Here are 3 solutions that seem realistic :
Here are some real life solutions.But please, do something !Best regards. Steph.
@s-lerouzes_46498539735 As a customer too, I do agree with your proposals.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!