I currently have CX820's installed which have a spotlight mode for the lights. In essence, the lights will automatically adjust the brightness to accommodate for low light conditions and turn on fully or a set level when an event (person, vehicle, animal) is detected. When it rains and the spotlight mode is activated, the lights continually cycle between the off and the brightness accommodation mode. The exact chain of events also occurs in the Auto mode, which automatically adjust the brightness, but will not activate the lights fully for motion events. Quite the light show, granted its not very bright, but it is annoying. Not sure if this is related to motion detection but the camera records these rain events as motion events. There is the option to shut off the push notifications for motion events so this is not an issue. The issue is that this cycle triggered by rain essentially renders the spotlight feature useless, unless I’m willing to shutoff this feature every time it rains or snows.So I’m wondering if there is a setting or feature that I’m missing that would cause this to occur.
@flarad_910011091763400 Normally we use AI detection and disable motion detection. Otherwise we get lots of false alerts.
