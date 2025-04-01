Reolink updates
We’ve heard your cries for a smarter, easier, and slightly sassier security experience. So today, on this very special day, we’re thrilled to introduce REVA (Reolink Enhanced Virtual Assistant) – the AI support persona that’s here to revolutionize home security… and maybe roast your life choices.Why REVA? Here’s the “AI-mazing” breakdown:
But wait! There’s more!For a limited time, REVA’s “Judgy Camera Angles” update will analyze your gardening skills and suggest “alternative careers in concrete.” IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER REVA is 100% real* and will totally be deployed to all Reolink cameras by midnight. (*Terms & Conditions: She’s definitely not. But imagine, right? )Happy April Fool’s Day, everyone! Stay secure, stay skeptical, and maybe… double-check your garage door.P.S. No AI overlords were harmed in the making of this post. Yet.P.P.S. Real Reolink updates coming soon. Promise.
Does REVA have facial recognition capabilities to differentiate between known household members and potential intruders? Chill Guy Clicker
