***edit***Reolink just got back to me, just after posting this (of course...).There has been a fresh update to the Reolink app, since Friday morning (to version 4.53.1)... and this has resolved the problem, whatever that was!I note that item 6 on the update list is "Reolink Battery Doorbell Experience Enhanced ... during initialization..."***Hello,I'm new to Reolink... I bought a battery doorbell (by the gate, with no wires available), that connects to my WiFi, and a Chime. The aim is to connect to Home Assistant so that it displays on our panel by the front door.I then tried to connect it to Home Assistant, but failed... and was informed by Reolink support that I needed to buy a Home Hub to connect to HA.So I bought a Home Hub. This has set up OK, as far as I can tell.When I try to add my doorbell, I can see it to pair (it's on the same LAN), but it will not connect.I get the error:"Unable to ConnectUp to 0 battery doorbells and low-frequency devices (Sub-1GHz) can connect to the Home Hub."I'm then required to click "I got it" even though I don't get it...The same error happens if I scan the QR code.I've searched for this error, but can't find any help.Can anyone help, please, as I've now spent a lot of money on doorbell and home hub?Thanks!
@walders_937519280984224 Try to add it using its UID. Ensure WIFI signal is strong at the location of the doorbell. You may use the ookla appl from playstore to check the WiFi speed at the camera location. Need at least 8Mbps upload.
@walders_937519280984224 Thank you for adding your update to this issue.
