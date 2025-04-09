Reolink updates
Today we will walk you through how to integrate your Reolink cameras with Amazon Alexa! With this setup, you can control your cameras via voice commands, view live feeds on Alexa-enabled devices, and enjoy smarter home monitoring. Let’s dive in!Check CompatibilityFirst, ensure your Reolink camera is compatible with Alexa. Here are the three scenarios we support:
Need specifics? Check our compatibility table to confirm your setup.What You’ll Need
Step-by-Step GuideStep 1: Link Your Reolink Account to Alexa
️ Tip: Ensure your camera has a stable internet connection!Step 2: Enable the Smart Home Skill
Pro Tip: Rename your camera to something simple like “Front Door” for easier voice commands. Learn how here.Step 3: Check Devices in the Alexa App
Live Viewing with AlexaSupported Models: Check if your camera supports live streaming here.On the Alexa App:
On Alexa Screen Devices (Echo Show/Spot):
Need Help?Check out our video tutorial for a visual walkthrough! If you have questions, drop a comment below or visit our Support Center.
