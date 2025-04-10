Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have set up an Atlas PT Ultra using the app and it is working fine as a standalone camera. I want to add it to my 16 channel NVR (RLN16-410) but it does not appear on the list to be added. I have checked that the firmware on the NVR is up to date. I have another WiFi camera (RLC-810WA) connected to the same access point as the Atlas PT Ultra and that has been added to the NVR with no problem.Any advice gratefully received.
@user_744973684297915_744973684297915 Depends on the HW version of your NVR. Check it out at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000602543-Comprehensive-Guide-to-Reolink-NVR-Hardware-Versions/Go to their download center and check the latest firmware. If newer then upgrade it.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!