Reolink Wifi DoorbellsAfter updating to the latest firmware version that aloud smart detection and hdr to be added to device software. i found that the video quality at night time, significantly became worst at night and fuzzy. also during the daytime with hdr turned off, the images is less sharper in details when zoomed in on the video. it seems like I'm experiencing clarity video issues after this update.
@hodi_693059887173885 I did the upgrade and I noticed this too. I had to switch off the HDR as I was getting flickering of a street light lamp. The anti-flickering parameter didn't help. You may open a ticket with support.
