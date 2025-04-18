Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
We’re thrilled to announce that Reolink has officially joined the Home Assistant ecosystem as a Platinum-tier "Works with Home Assistant" partner—the highest certification level! Our commitment to privacy, local control, and affordability aligns perfectly with Home Assistant’s mission to empower users with a unified, open-source smart home experience. Let’s dive into how Reolink cameras can supercharge your setup! What is Home Assistant?Home Assistant (HA) is a powerful, open-source home automation platform that lets you centralize control of all your smart devices—lights, sensors, cameras, locks, thermostats, and more—through a single interface. With HA, you can create custom automations, prioritize local control, and ditch cloud dependencies.Why Reolink + Home Assistant?
Supported Reolink Devices Directly Connected Models (No Hub/NVR Needed):
Not Supported: 4G/LTE models (e.g., Go Plus, TrackMix LTE). Battery Devices Tip: Use a Home Hub/NVR as a bridge to conserve battery life. Avoid 24/7 streaming on dashboards!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!