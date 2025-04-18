Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
As we mark Earth Day 2025, we’re excited to share how Reolink is turning cutting-edge tech into a force for global conservation. For years, we’ve believed that innovation shouldn’t just secure homes—it should also help protect our planet. Today, we’re proud to spotlight our partnerships with NGOs worldwide, where cameras aren’t just devices… they’re lifelines for ecosystems.
Since 2020, we’ve equipped nearly 1,000 cameras to NGO partners, empowering them to monitor wildlife without disrupting habitats. In 2024 alone, we expanded collaborations with 13 new NGOs across continents, from turtle conservation in the Maldives (Olive Ridley Project) to urban wildlife tracking in Canada.Here’s how our tech is making waves: Saving the Marsican Brown Bear (Italy):With Salviamo l’Orso, our Go Ranger PT (the world’s first 4K 4G pan & tilt trail cam) powers their AI-driven alert system to protect this critically endangered species. Stefano Dell’Osa, their project lead, shared: “The cameras’ real-time data is invaluable—they’re game-changers.” Urban Wildlife Coexistence (Canada):Gates’ Wildlife Control uses Go Ultra 4G cameras to humanely monitor animals 24/7. Technician Cassandra Gates emphasized: “Remote monitoring lets us learn from animal behavior and reduce conflicts.”
From AI-powered bear detection to tracking nocturnal pollinators, our outdoor-ready cameras like the TrackMix LTE and Go PT Ultra are built to endure harsh environments while delivering: 4G connectivity (no Wi-Fi? No problem!) AI motion detection to focus only on what matters Pan & tilt for dynamic, non-invasive monitoring
Earth Day reminds us that protecting biodiversity starts with seeing nature clearly—and acting on what we learn. Whether it’s safeguarding sea turtles or studying urban raccoons, small tech interventions create ripples of change.
Curious how Reolink’s tech drives conservation? Check out our Earth Day 2025 campaign to learn more about our partnerships and how innovation can coexist with nature.
