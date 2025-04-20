Reolink updates
Hi All,I have just received my second 4K PTZ Security Camera Outdoor Wi-Fi 6, Auto Tracking Spotlight Camera 8MP cam, the NVR recognises everything as the correct model & all works fine apart from I am unable to select a frame rate above 20 & max bit rate of above 5120 as those options are not listed, they are listed & available on my other 8mbt E1 outdoor pro, any advise please?, I have reset many times and also have the same firmware on both, I tried auto frame just to see if it would bring up those settings but alas no, the only option I am left with so far is to return thanksPS: This camera would also not connect to WiFi6 which leads me to consider it may have just been labelled/packaged wrongly?, anyway returning today
@kev_57257967492 Did you check if the hardware is the same? If its under warranty then replace it.
