I have an Argus 2 (BIPC_36S3216MC5) that work fine for years and then started a setup loop as though the "Reset" button was stuck, which it wasn't.I got fed up with trying to get it to work and put it in a box for 6 months until I got 2 additional cameras.Deciding to give it another try, it worked fine with the SD card removed (I had taken the card out to use it in one of the new cameras where it works fine).Now the camera keeps losing connection when an SD card is inserted instead of the setup loop.Has anyone had this problem and figured out what to do?
@texxmex_122542815056030 I would check for an firmware update first. If your firmware is current, it could simply be bad hardware.
@texxmex_122542815056030 A loop means that you may have had moisture in the camera within the reset button area. Would you be able to spray some contact cleaner?
