Is there a way to support HDR or ColorX for the RLC-842A?Would be realy nice to have HDR. I placed the camera under a carport but on sunny days there is only a white haze visable.
Each RLC camera is built around a specific camera module. ColorX is made possible by the camera module, not by programming. The RLC-842A "does what it does" and cannot be made to do anything that the camera module was not designed to do.
@crimp-on_62210811129 Note that HDR is software dependent and subsequently can be added. However, WDR is hardware dependent and cannot be added after product is released.
