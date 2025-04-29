Reolink updates
I have the DUO 3 POE and it seems that I have the 13 hardware version.The new firmware version for the 15 was out and on the list. Now it's not. There is only the 13. Whats the deal?Also, is the 13 getting the new firmware version? With the new fancy AI stuff?
@kimchigun IPC_NT15NA416MP (Hw version 1) is the newest Duo 3 POE. Maybe you have the first generation DUO 3 POE IPC_NT13NA416MP (Hw version 1). The last fw released was for the NT15. Better you ask support about this.
@joseph_1979 Yeah I know but the Hardware Version 15's firmware is gone. I got my hands on a HW 15 version to test with and the firmware is gone. I hope the 13 gets the update... It will suck if it doesnt.
