Daylight saving time (DST) changes come round twice a year. I have three cameras, Battery Doorbell, Argus 4 Pro 180degree and an Argus PT Ultra. All are WiFi connected to a Home Hub. I noticed that the times are not correct and needed to change for DST. There is no date and time change function on Android app, Windows app or web. On contacting support I was advised to disassociate the cameras from the Home Hub and then try again. Is this something I have to twice a year? Why has the Home Hub affected this function? Surely this is something begging for a software update.
@user_903893703344339_903893703344339 Before I connected the cams, they were running as standalone with the timezone modified according. Then I connected them to the HHP and all cameras changed their time correctly. I didn't see any similar complaint here or on Reddit.
@joseph_1979 same here. No issues with Time Zone with the HHP. I do however, have issue with time format. I have it set to 12-hr time in the HHP yet often times it will display 24-time during playback.
