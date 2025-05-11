Reolink updates
I have the system RLK12-800WB4 with 4 cameras RLC-810WA, and I have a poor wifi-connection on several of the cameras. I have tried to supplement with an RLA-WE1 extender, but it doesn't work very well.I am in doubt whether I should change and replace with a POV system, e.g. RLK8-800V4, or whether I should cable the cameras that do not have good enough range.My requirements are a simple and stable system that records 24/7 to an nvr, and of course I should be able to see the recordings on my phone no matter where I am.Thanks
@torzen_925667169362104 if your home WIFI is better and reachable at each camera location then use your Home WIFI instead of that of the NVR.However, if you are able to get the POE system and able to run the cables then opt for this.
