Dear ReolinkI would appreciate if you could start to have a clear product naming strategy. Especially with your hardware revisions.I just bought a E1 Pro (which in the online shop was the newest with a V2 appendix) and had to realize that it's an older version of the hardware that does not support HTTP/HTTPS.I also found older versions of your products, that since seem to have been renamed (e.g. E330, E320). It's really confusing for us customers, especially if the features vary so much from version to version. Please just add a Generation Number oder Version Number to each product/hardware revision and provide a comprehensive overview on your website on what features are available in which version (or have separate product pages).Additionally, it would be helpful to have explanations of the differences between the standalone models and the bundled ones. E.g. for the 1200XX cameras bundled with the NVR, it's almost impossible to compare them against the standalone cameras.
@lafunamor You may find the name and the corresponding code in their product book at https://reolink.com/product-book/ . I cannot find a newer version.
