Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I have few rlc-811a and one rlc-821 on a same site. Few months ago, rlc-823 has made self-reset and loose the config. Since then, the issue is coming every day. I have already changed the poe port, utp cable and now the sdcard too. Unfortunately, it didn't get better.The question is, can I get somehow the log file from the camera to know what the problem is? Or how can I figure out what is happening. Regards, Janos
If I recall correctly this camera comes with the reset cable. Ensure that this is well protected from moisture. Try to spray some contact cleaner and seal it using weatherproof amalgamated tape.
@benkej_521179805446295 I have had this with RLC-*23 and it turned out to be water in the reset burton. Gave the button a good shake and blow out and then taped it over and it has been OK since.
Has this camera been Factory Reset and reconfigured?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!