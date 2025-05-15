Reolink updates
My setup:
Problem:Everything works perfectly for a few days – I can access the cameras remotely via Reolink app, they record motion which I can replay, I get push notifications, and so on. And then after a few days, they just randomly disconnect. Reolink app says "Device disconnected" for each camera, and I can't access them.Interestingly enough, I'm still getting push notifications via Reolink app about events, even though I can't access them via the same app – as mentioned, they're shown as disconnected.Turning off power to the PoE switch and back on fixed the issue initially, but then it happened again after a few days. Obviously this sucks, because the cameras are at a remote location, and I can't drive 200km back and forth just to fix this issue repeatedly every few days.Please help!
@user_944897190998152_944897190998152 does your switch have PoE Watchdog which will reset the port if an error is detected? Not sure that it would even trigger, but it's one additional layer of error correction.Make sure you have the most recent firmware and then I would try a factory reset.EDIT: I just noticed you stated 3x cameras. All 3 having issues? If so, might be link related... stable enough for alerts but not enough for video transmission.
@user_944897190998152_944897190998152 Push notification continues to function as camera sends the alert message to the pushx.reolink.com irrespective of source IP.In your case, it seems that the session between the cameras and the P2P relay servers (AWS) is somehow lost. Since this is common to all the cams then I suspect a router issue. Do the disconnections coincide with the TTL of the DHCP? You may assign one of the camera a static IP (outside the DHCP range) and check.
