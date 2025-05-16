Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
Hello,Started noticing an issue with the Windows app. Now every time I open the app, it starts the video at Low Stream and will not auto play the stream anymore, where as before It was always set to High and it would stay on that setting.I cannot find a way to make it stick. This is not an issue on the iPhone app. On the iPhone app it's always on High and the stream opens automatically as soon as the app opens.Has anyone else recently encountered this?Thank you.
