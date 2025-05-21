Reolink updates
Since there isn't an easy remote view display (like a Viewport), I am installing more permanent tablets as remote view monitors for clients. The Windows app and NVR offer a scroll feature that jumps from one display to another after a set period of time. It would be nice if the Android/ iOS offered the same, so each camera display could be full screen. On a side note, I often run into clients who want a static display of the cameras from a different location than where the NVR is located. Tablets have been an okay solution for clients who aren't tech-savvy. Has anyone else found any other reliable solutions? I've started playing with Raspberry Pi displays that will auto-load displays. Thanks!
@rocketdylon50_212394713747637 GO to Amazon and search for J-Tech-Digital-Extender-Ethernet-Supports
