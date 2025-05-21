Reolink updates
Hello,I have an Argus3pro and an RLC-510A registered on the HUB1.The recordings should also be uploaded to an FTP server.Everything is configured, the test files (txt) arrive on the FTP server from both cameras.The email notifications are also sent from both cameras.Only the recordings from the RLC-510A are uploaded, not the Argus3pro.I thought the recordings were being uploaded from the HUB1, not the camera itself?Can anyone help?Thank you All devices have the latest firmware!
@friedhofsblond_74434013315 When you connect the cam to the Home Hub and ftp is enabled on both entities, then the file is uploaded from the camera to the HHP and from the HHP to the ftp server. In fact the ftp server configuration appears on the HHP. Ensure that the Argus 3 Pro is on fw v3.0.0.3951_24081932. If this is not what is installed on your Argus 3 Pro then email support to push you this fw.
