Hello good day, I have a problem with the camera (it's new), where can I ask for support or how can I solve it? the camera has water in it, it is like humidity, after a few hours it appears in the lens of the camera, I leave some sample photos of what is happening; the camera is inside my house, it is not where I can receive water of any kind. Thank you
@user_948802082132147_948802082132147 Give it a day and it will disappear.
I have always sent an email to support (at sign) reolink.com(this user interface does not allow entering URLs. What a drag!)
